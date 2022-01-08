The Anfoega District Police have arrested 20-year-old Alhassan Kossi for the murder of a 12-year-old boy at Awate Todzi near Anfoega.

Police investigation revealed that on January 2, 2022, at about 9:00 am, the suspect, who is a neighbour, sneaked into the room of the deceased’s mother and allegedly stole an amount of GH¢100.

In the process, the 12-year-old boy allegedly chanced on the suspect and threatened to report the act to his mother.

The suspect, in a bid to prevent the 12-year-old boy from doing so, allegedly attacked and strangled him until he died.

Police explained that, the mother of the boy, who operates a shop about 100 metres away from their house, left earlier for the shop and asked her daughter and the 12-year-old to prepare and join her at the shop.

They both obliged, but the 12-year-old reportedly forgot to lock the doors and was asked by his mother to return and secure the doors. That was when he chanced on the suspect.

The mother, according to police, was compelled to rush home when her son failed to return to the shop.

She reportedly met the unconscious body of her son in the room. The 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

On January 3, 2022, through intel, the suspect was arrested, and he, according to police, confessed to strangling the boy.