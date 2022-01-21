The Ministry of Youth and Sports has asked the Ghana Football Association to review the position of head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, after the team’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement, signed by sector minister Mustapha Ussif following a crunch meeting with officials of the Ghana Football Association, said the people of Ghana had “lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success” and asked the GFA to review the coach’s work.

Ghana crashed out of the tournament in Cameroon without winning a game, finishing bottom of Group C.

The Sports Minister summoned officials of the GFA to a meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022, to discuss the team’s abysmal showing and subsequently released a statement to communicate the matters discussed.

The statement also urged the GFA to reconstitute the management committee of the Black Stars, which is currently headed by former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive George Amoako.

Under the current arrangements, the Ministry of Youth and Sports pays the Serbian trainer’s $30,000 a month salary, even though he is an employee of the GFA.

Read the full statement below: