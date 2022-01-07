The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), says though it welcomes a planned housing scheme for teachers, what their members need is interest-free loans to build houses themselves.

President Akufo-Addo has said within the next two years, the government intends to build about 10,000 affordable houses for teachers for a start.

He explained that the teachers would have the opportunity to own the facilities, either through a mortgage scheme or other preferred means such as rent-to-own.

“Through a subsidized loan program, teachers would be provided with an opportunity to own houses in desired locations in various parts of the country. I am fully aware that one of the challenges facing the teacher is the ownership of homes. Beyond the finance is their inability to purchase homes where they intend to retire. ”

However, the Vice President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba in a Citi News interview noted that they will choose an interest-free loan package for teachers to build their houses.

He added that the mortgage buildings may be in areas where their members may not like but if given the money, they can build in areas of their choice.

“Our members are scattered all over the country and some have already bought lands and have started development and reached certain stages either the foundation stage or even roofing level. So they just need some little support in the form of loans to complete the building. With regard to the mortgage, the company may build in areas where our members are not interested in but if they are given the money, they can build in their own areas.