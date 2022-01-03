Striking members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists say they will not back down on their quest to have government through the Health Ministry address the current impasse between them and the Medical and Dental Council.

The Association on Saturday, January 1, 2022, began an indefinite nationwide strike following what it described as the expiration of the license of its members.

Each year, members are expected to renew their license with the Medical and Dental Council, which makes them eligible to practice.

However, the group has refused to renew the license as it says it has parted ways with the Medical and Dental Council for its failure to champion the course of anaesthetists over the years.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the association, James Nwinsagra said they are hopeful the Health Ministry will intervene in the shortest possible time.

“So far as I am considered, we have not had any official response from the government. We are thinking this may be due to the holidays.”

“We are hoping and praying that we can amicably find a solution to the problem by tomorrow. Whatever decision we make lies on the ministry’s response to our concerns.”

The group wants the Ministry of Health to lead the charge in ensuring that the license of its members are renewed.

The members have in recent years been engaged in a tussle with the Ministry of Health and the Medical and Dental Council over their condition of service, among other concerns.