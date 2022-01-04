The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the government is committed to ensuring a turnaround of the economy this year, 2022.

Dr. Bawumia said though Ghana’s economy has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, things will normalize.

According to him, the government will do whatever it can to bring back the economy from the shackles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a meeting with some Muslim Leaders in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said 2022 will be better for Ghanaians.

“In the coming year, we will continue to strive to get the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID-19. We are also committed to our inclusive governance of the past five years, which has seen us invest in education and other sectors of the country.”

Challenges with the economy had always been contentious, as some Ghanaians complained of undue hardships.

However, the government in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy promised to avert the situation.

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson had earlier asked Ghanaians to brace themselves up for more economic difficulties this year.

In a six-bullet point post on Facebook, Dr. Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, among other things, said: “folks, we need to brace up for more hardship this year”.

He predicted that there would be “at least 30% increase in general goods while the Ghanaian cedi will hit seven cedis to a dollar by the end of the year, 2022″.

A Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, subsequently criticised the negative outlook of the economy predicted by Dr. Forson.

In a statement on Facebook, the deputy Minister insisted that Dr. Forson’s predictions were “not supported by data.”

“It is unfathomable to think that a former Deputy Minister of Finance could be this pessimistic, speculative and propagandist on important issues concerning the economy of Ghana.”