The University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, says it is still in talks with its members from all 16 public universities to determine the illegality or otherwise of their industrial action.

The National Labour Commission, NLC, after meeting with the Association described their strike as illegal and directed them to call it off.

Speaking to Citi News, National Secretary, Asare Asante-Annor, said deliberations are still on ongoing and their next line of action will be communicated by the end of day today, Monday.

“Some of our members met on Friday, others will meet today, Monday. We will then make a definite decision from there. We should have decided by close of Monday.”

In a similar vein, National President of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), Prince Obeng-Himah, says its National Council will hold a meeting to either appeal or comply with the directive of NLC declaring their strike illegal.

“As a union, we have the right to appeal the NLC’s order. So Council is yet to meet and take a decision on this. We will communicate our resolution in no time.”

Demands of the unions

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

Members of CETAG also began their strike in all 46 public Colleges of Education last Thursday over claims that the government had failed to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service, as agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between CETAG and the government.

They want the government to pay their interim premiums and book and research allowances.