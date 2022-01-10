At least 12 people have died in a car crash involving a Metro Mass bus and a Sprinter bus at Sefwi Anhwiaso in the Bibiani Anhwaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the Bibiani-Bekwai Road near the Bibiani College of Health Sciences.

The Metro mass bus had about 62 passengers moving from Kumasi towards Sefwi Wiawso while the Sprinter was carrying 23 passengers from Sefwi Wiawso towards Kumasi.

In an interview with the Bibiani MTTD Divisional Commander, ASP Emmanuel Osei, he said “of those who sustained injures, 19 are at the Anhwiaso Community Hospital and one is at the Bibiani Government Hospital.”

“We are waiting for the families to come to identify the dead bodies,” he added.

One of the survivors of the crash, Sherrif Sadique, who was in the metro mass bus, said the driver was speeding.

“When we left the station, it looked like the driver was under pressure, and he was speeding. He was speeding to the extent that passengers were complaining to him, but he continued speeding and was even overtaking,” he recounted to Citi News.

Another survivor of the crash, who identified himself as Samuel, also said his driver was speeding.

“The sprinter was overtaking and all we saw was he was in our lane and our driver was not able to swerve,” Samuel said.