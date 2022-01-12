I woke up today and decided to have some ‘’me time’’, in fact, don’t get me wrong I don’t do this often, I can only count twice this year. During this time, I ask myself really hard questions and anytime I do, something else takes my attention, it could be a phone call or some distraction of some sort. When this happens, I keep procrastinating my feedback and I always tell myself the time isn’t ideal.

The truth is that, I have personally struggled to answer these questions, and clearly, the real challenge has not got to do with answering, but the commitment to take these answers on and get to work when circumstances present themselves and real hard decisions and choices have to be made.

So today, I have decided to let my personal questions out of my diary to you, ponder over them, and try answering, there you would realize a whole lot is expected of you and you can do so much for yourself. I have convinced myself I can do better and I strongly believe you can too.

1. To what extent are you sacrificing your dreams?

2. You have put a lot of things on hold waiting for a better time to execute and the question is how long are you going to wait?

3. How long are you going to wait in line to take care of yourself?

When would you make “you” a priority?

4. Have you really grown this year?

5. How hard have you faced the challenges of this year head-on?

6. And how prepared are you to confront the 2022’s? Because clearly, it is not going to be easy, what is your strategy?

Lesson learned under the Sun

You wouldn’t make much significant progress until you learn how to break the cycle of guilt in your life. i.e., The guilt of not achieving all that you have purported to achieve. We need to make mistakes, fail and strategize because that is the only way we can proceed from where we left off. Don’t beat yourself up too much and clearly don’t compare yourself to others because we are all on different paths and we are meant to achieve different things at varied paces, however, learn from others and from your own experiences, reinforce and execute. Wishing you a prosperous 2022!

The writer, Janet Emefa Agbedor is a bespoke writer with formidable expertise in Business Plan and Pitch Deck Writing.

LinkedIn & Facebook: Janet Emefa Agbedor

Instagram & Twitter: @the _real_emefa