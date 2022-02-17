The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested 17 suspects with narcotic substances in separate operations conducted across the region.

On February 3, 2022, 13 suspects were arrested in an hour operation at Juapong upon intelligence.

Police retrieved quantities of dried leaves, slabs of compressed dried leaves, quantities of cocaine, and other implements such as pairs of scissors, folding paper (Rizla), and brown paper. Five assorted motorbikes abandoned at the ghettos were also impounded.

Three suspects including a woman were on February 2, 2022, arrested by the Dzodze District Police in a similar exercise, and qualities of narcotics substances were also retrieved.

The operation was led by DSP Christian Dogbatza, the Dzodze District Police Commander.

In all, 281 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted narcotics-induced preparations; 622 pieces of toffee, bitters, and other implements used in processing narcotic substances; rolling paper; (Rizla) pairs of scissors, brown paper, and Lighters were retrieved from the suspects.

At the Abutiakope beach at Keta, a 59-year-old male suspect is in police custody after his attempt to escape arrest failed when they were swooped on.

His accomplices managed to escape in a fishing boat at the Abutiakope beach abandoning two sacks of narcotic substances and a Pajero SUV yesterday February 3, 2022.

The Keta District Command is following other leads to get those who escaped arrested.

Meanwhile, all 17 suspects according to the police will be screened and those found culpable after investigation will be put before the court.