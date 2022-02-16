The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) brings to the notice of all parents, teachers, 2021 BECE candidates, and the public, that the Computerized School Selection and Payment System (CSSPS) secretariat has made available the schools selected by the candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging, and online for verification and confirmation.

The verification and confirmation exercise begins today, February 16, 2022, and ends on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

“As part of measures to ensure a smooth Placement this year, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for verification and confirmation.”

The bulk messages will be sent to the contact numbers provided during the school selection exercise by the candidates. Candidates are entreated to check and notify their Heads of school immediately if errors are found for corrections to be made.

Candidates can also dial the USSD code, *899*88#, and follow the prompt. Alternatively, they can check online via https://csspsverify.com.

The release signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, cautions candidates to know that they cannot change their school choice except for errors.

“Candidates should note that this is not a new process of school selection and therefore, schools cannot be changed except there is an error that needs to be rectified.”