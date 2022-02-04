A four-year-old girl was killed after she was knocked down by an unknown motorist, whilst crossing the road.

The victim, who was in the company of her friends, could not catch up with the pace when crossing the road and was knocked down by a speeding vehicle, killing her instantly at Kudzra, a suburb of Kpando-Tafi.

She is reported to have followed her friends when they were sent on an errand yesterday, February 10, 2022, around 5:30 pm.

Unfortunately, the driver did not stop and left her to her fate.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital, Kpando.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the said hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested; however, the police are advising parents to handle their children with care and not leave them under the care of other minors who are immature in guaranteeing their safety when the need arises.