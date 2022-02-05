The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has inaugurated a committee to review the health and safety conditions in the mining sector.

In the enforcement of the President’s assurance of reforms in the mining industry after the Appiate explosion, the sector minister has formed a committee to help in the drive.

“I have, therefore, pursuant to section 101 of the Minerals and Mining Act 206, Act 703 taken this decision to establish this Ministerial Committee of Inquiry to review the entire Health and Safety regime of the mining industry in our country.”

The five-member committee of inquiry has been tasked to review the Health and Safety standards in the mining sector in the country.

The committee, according to the Minister, is headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Professor Richard Amankwah.

“The tasks which the committee is to undertake is one that requires expertise. Accordingly, the Ministry has decided that the committee be chaired by Vice-Chancellor of the foremost University specialised in mining and mining technology-The George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Professor Richard Amankwah.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the committee members today, February 7, 2022, the Minister lamented about the incidents that have happened at mining sites, claiming lives and leaving others injured.

He entreated that the issues be treated with keen interest, with a holistic approach taken to deal with it.

“The Appiate incident is not an isolated incident in the country. In 2020, two different incidents happened in Ayanfori in the Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region killing a total of 13 people.”

In May 2021, 3 people were killed and several others injured in the same district when a mining pit caved in. This happened about a week after a pit also caved in at the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines, killing 1 person. We can’t continue to treat these as isolated incidents. We have to take a holistic approach to deal with the Health and Safety issues in the mining industry.”

The five-member technical committee was put together by the Minister of Lands following the tragic accident at Appiate on January 20, 2022, which claimed lives and left many others misplaced as they lost their dwelling places and properties.