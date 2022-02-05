Five persons including two police officers have lost their lives in an accident on the Asikuma -Kpeve Highway in the Volta Region.

The accident occurred after the tyre of a Ford Transit bus with registration No.GJ 729-21 with seventeen passengers traveling from Accra to Kpassa got burst.

The driver of the Ford bus, in an attempt to control the vehicle, veered into the opposite lane, leading to a head-on collision with a motorbike with registration number M-22 VR 4 which was carrying the two police officers.

The two police officers, two other males, and one female passenger on board the ford transit bus died on the spot.

The injured persons, including the driver of the Ford transit bus, were rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention, whiles the deceased were also sent to the hospital’s mortuary.