A 50-year-old man, Andrew Amekpewu needs GH¢19,017 to undergo a liver resection scheduled for February 23, 2021.

Mr. Amekpewu has been diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, a cancer of the liver.

He is to undergo surgery on February 23, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at a cost of GH¢19,017.

He has not been able to raise the said amount.

His health condition has affected his business, as he has been rendered inactive.

Andrew Amekpewu in an interview with Citi News appealed to benevolent individuals to help him raise the amount in time for the surgery.

“The surgery has to take place on the 23rd of this month. I have spent all my money on the scans and trying to manage the situation. I can barely feed now, I have not been able to raise the money and the surgery is in no time.”

“I have been advised by doctors to make the surgery urgent as there is no time to waste. I am appealing to all well-meaning Ghanaians to help me. My life depends on this.”

Andrew Amekpewu, who is based at Teshie in the Ledzokuku Municipal District always goes to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for routine check-up with the support of people.

To support Andrew Amekpewu raising the amount for the surgery, please send to his mobile money numbers 0241091426 or 0234504600, both registered under his name.