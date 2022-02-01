Seventy-three percent of Ghanaians are against the e-levy, according to a survey by Global Info Analytics.

The survey polled Ghanaians along partisan lines, soliciting responses from New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, and people described as “floating”.

According to the survey, 56.35 percent of NPP supporters sampled are against the policy, while 86.64 percent of self-NDC supporters are against the e-levy.

For floating Ghanaians, 77.51 percent are against the levy

Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musa Danquah, said the general trend of the survey was expected.

“I wasn’t surprised, but what I was surprised by was, I was expecting it to be a bit higher than what we got,” Mr. Danquah said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The survey in general sampled 2,422 persons of voting age in 34 constituencies across the country.

The survey, which focused on governance, corruption, and politics, also revealed 58 percent of respondents believed the government is in the wrong direction.

Fifty-three percent of respondents also revealed they were not optimistic about the future direction of the country.

Thirty-three percent felt things would get better in the next 12 months, while 14 percent were on the fence.

“Those who think that the direction is going the wrong way is the same number that thinks the president is not doing a good job,” Mr. Danquah noted.

He also said their findings tallied similar surveys in the past.

“If you watch the direction of the country, I think the number we have is exactly the same as was reported by Afrobarometer,” Mr. Danquah said, as an example.