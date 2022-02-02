Fifteen houses and four shops were gutted by fire at Osiem in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The fire started around 5:30 pm on Tuesday near the chief’s palace on the main Koforidua-Bunso stretch.

It further spread rapidly through 15 rooms and four shops, destroying several properties.

About 30 occupants have since been displaced in the incident, which recorded no casualties.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Citi News the police reported to the scene early to ward off looters.

He added that the police is collaborating with personnel from the fire service to unravel the cause of the fire.

“We are unable to estimate the value of things that have been destroyed as a result of the fire. The Fire Service has started the investigations, and an inventory has been taken and when investigations are concluded, we will be able to establish the cost in terms of things that have been destroyed.”