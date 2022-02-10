The Host of ‘The Citizen Show’ on Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, has been arrested by some persons believed to be National Security operatives.

According to reports, the men in police uniform, who reportedly failed to disclose their identities, arrested Mr. Ansah, an employee of the radio station, which is a subsidiary of the Class Media Group (CMG).

Although an official explanation has not been given for his arrest, Citi News sources say he may have been picked up over a post he made on Facebook, in which he claimed that the “current judiciary is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals led by a corrupt Chief Justice who’s struggling to purge himself of a $5 million thievery allegation”.

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00pm on Thursday, just when his programme which airs daily had ended.

According to a source at the radio station, it appears the men had laid ambush around the premises of the station for the host to end his programme in order for them to pick him up.

“He was ambushed. We don’t know where he is being sent to,” the source said.

Shortly after the arrest, the Producer of the show, Kwame Kwakye, came on air to announce it.

“Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, the Host of ‘The Citizen Show’ and also a staff of CMG, specifically Accra FM, has just been arrested by unknown policemen. We do not know where they’re stationed, neither do we know where they’re taking Bobbie Ansah. We don’t know what his crime is and which police station he’s been sent to. He was picked up right after ‘The Citizen Show’. He was arrested with a National Security car that had police officers in it without identity.”

Meanwhile, Citi News sources say Mr. Ansah may have been taken to the Nima Police Station.

He becomes the third journalist to have been arrested in recent times.

Few days ago, Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was jailed for two weeks and fined 3,000 cedis for contempt of court, in a case in which he allegedly made false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.

Before that, Captain Smart of Onua TV was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV, and he’s currently facing trial for alleged extortion.

Also, the Executive Director of ASEPA, a social group that advocates for good governance, Mensah Thompson, was on Thursday, February 10, 2022, granted bail in the sum of 50,000 cedis after he was arrested and charged for allegedly publishing false news against the President and the Ghana Armed Forces, although he had apologised for the claims.

Some observers of the political space have been worried about the trend, suggesting that the government is perpetuating a culture of silence, whereas others are of the view that these actions are necessary to sanitize the system to promote responsible journalism for the peace and stability of the country.