The Host of ‘The Citizen Show’ on Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, has been arrested by some persons believed to be National Security operatives.

According to reports, the men in police uniform, who reportedly failed to disclose their identities, arrested Mr. Ansah, an employee of the radio station, which is a subsidiary of the Class Media Group (CMG).

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00pm, just when his programme which airs daily had ended.

According to a source at the radio station, it appears the men had laid ambush around the premises of the station for the host to end his programme in order for them to pick him up.

“He was ambushed. We don’t know where he is being sent to,” the source said.

Shortly after the arrest, the Producer of the show, Kwakye, came on air to announce the arrest.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources say Mr. Ansah may have been sent to the Nima Police Station.

He becomes the third journalist in to have been arrested by state security in recent times.

Few days ago, Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie was jailed for two weeks and fined 3,000 cedis for allegedly making false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.

Before that, Captain Smart of Onua TV was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV, and he’s currently facing trial for alleged extortion.

Some observers have been worried about the trend, suggesting that the government is perpetuating a culture of silence, whereas some are of the view that these actions are necessary to promote responsible journalism.