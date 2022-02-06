The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) says it is ready to collaborate with the government in ensuring the removal of all unlawfully erected billboards in the city.

The Association says it is geared up to assist the government get rid of all billboards erected at inappropriate locations, which could be harmful to the public.

Billboards, such as those placed in pedestrian walkways, clutter at intersections and junctions amongst others, will be removed.

According to the association, many parts of Accra continue to be flanked by the haphazard display of billboards, causing a nuisance to the public.

Addressing the media, the Executive Director of the association, Francis Dadzie cited the 37 Military hospital intersection as an instance.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a Night Vigil held in honour of the deceased President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Torgbor Mensah, the Executive Director of the association, Francis Dadzie assured of his resolve in sustaining the legacy of a clean community with the siting of billboards.

“We don’t have the political mandate, those that have the mandate, that is, the Assemblies, the Regional Coordinating Council are those we are waiting on. We did our part, we are waiting on them to invite us to work together to enforce all the things we have done.”

“Until that, there is nothing much we can do because the law is not on our side, but rather on the side of the RCC and the Assemblies. We are however hoping that as we have started the New Year, the issue will be revisited. What I have noticed is that some of the signboards which were removed are being re-erected. We hope that the exercise will begin again.”

In May last year, the AAG issued a two-week ultimatum for all unauthorised billboards to be removed. Francis Dadzie stated that their actions are driven by public safety. In issuing a warning to the public through the media, he said;

“National interest and public safety are the key things that will direct our actions. I am aware that the RCC is trying to set up a centralized approval process with the Urban Roads, National Road Safety, Ghana Highways, and others to ensure that these things don’t happen again, and if they do, this time around, we will take you to court.”

He went on to urge the media to use their platforms to educate the public on laws regulating outdoor advertisements so that people wouldn’t make excuses to breach them.