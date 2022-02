President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to Ethiopia to participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

He left the country on Friday, February 4, 2022 for the summit taking place from 5th to 6th February.

The meeting of the Heads of State will be held on the theme, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

Whilst in Addis Ababa, President Akufo-Addo will present separate reports on AU Financial Institutions and on Gender and Development, in his capacity as AU Champion on Financial Institutions and AU Champion on Gender and Development, respectively.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah; and some officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

A statement from the presidency says, the president will return to Ghana on Sunday, 6th February, 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.