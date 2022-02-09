President Akufo-Addo has directed that the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited should be terminated.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter to the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company said “in this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation.”

Mr. Kwakwa was interacting with the press at the McDan terminal while the Transport Committee of Parliament was inspecting the facility when the news came in.

Although the letter did not state the reason for his dismissal, it is suspected to be as a result of the current McDan aviation tussle.

McDan Aviation announced the suspension of its private jet operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport to enable the management of the company to hold talks with the Ghana Airport Company Limited over contentions regarding operational procedures.

This was after the GACL, in a letter dated January 31, 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).