The Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) has announced that all is set for its ‘Yentua’ demonstration on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Representatives of the various political parties, Civil Societies Organisations, and other identifiable groups leading the ‘Yentua’ protest in reference to the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy, have finalised arrangements for the demonstration with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the organisers of the demonstration agreed on the route to be used for the protest.

Some adjustments have been made to their initial plan of petitioning the President and the Speaker of Parliament.

They have thus resorted to only petition the Speaker hence, the demonstration will end in front of the Parliament House.

The group urged the public to join the demonstration beginning at Obra spot at 7:00am on Thursday.

“We, therefore, entreat all and sundry feeling the pinch and bearing the brunt of the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration as well as those who will feel the severe impact of the E-Levy if passed to join other well-meaning Ghanaians at the Obra spot at 7:00 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022, for the Yentua demonstration.”

The group is demonstrating to express their displeasure with attempts by the government to get Parliament to approve the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-levy.

Government is hoping to generate over GH¢6 billion from mobile money and other digital transactions in the country.