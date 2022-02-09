Residents of Appiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality have appealed for more relief items especially tents.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Deputy NADMO Director Louis Afful says the number of affected residents exceeds tents provided.

13 lives were lost while hundreds of homes were destroyed in the Appiate explosion involving the carting of explosives to a mining site in the area.

Despite efforts made to temporarily house the residents, Louis Afful tells Citi News, more tents are needed as government prepares to rebuild the community.

“We can barely manage the tents we have now. We have resorted to packing a number of people in a tent. For instance, tents that should hold just about 10 persons are holding as many as 26.”

“We are appealing to all benevolent persons to support as, lessen the plights of the affected residents.”

Louis Afful also said progress is being made in restoring normalcy of life at Appiate following the explosion in the area.

According to him, various arrangements have been made to ensure that the basic needs of the affected residents are met.

“We moved 746 people from the Bogoso Catholic parish hall to the place. We’ve tried to share the food items with them, and we started giving them the items to cook on their own,” he said.