Days after the displaced victims of Appiate explosion disaster were relocated to the Dumasi tent relief centre, sanitary pads and toiletries continue to be a critical need in short supply for the victims despite donations by both state and private institutions.

To ameliorate the plight of the victims, Asante Gold Corporation, operators of the Bibiani Gold Mine and Kubi Gold Mine, have come to their aid.

Asante Gold Corporation donated bags of sanitary pads and toiletries, as well as assorted relief items to the victims.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, a Member of the Asante Gold Board of Directors who presented the items to the victims, told Citi News mining companies have learnt a lot from the disaster.

“Asante Gold, a predominantly Ghanaian company is here to donate this to the victims of Appiate to make sure that at least, in the heat of their calamity, they have enough soap, toiletries and sanitary pads to wash and clean to reduce the spread of diseases in the camp. This is to support them and let them know that we are with them. Looking at the Appiate community, we as mining companies have learnt a lot to make sure that this doesn’t happen again, and our advice is that the safety protocols are there so let’s just follow them“, she said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, while receiving the items on behalf of the victims, commended Asante Gold for the gestire.

“On behalf of the chiefs and the victims, we say thank you to Asante Gold for giving us these items. These items have come on time. In fact, these are the items they really need in this camp here, and we are going to ensure they benefit the people“, he said.

Dr. Isaac Dasmani, however, called for more tents to create more space at the camp due to the increasing numbers.

“I’m currently facing a tent problem because if you look at the number of people in a tent, it is a cause for worry. I’m making all the necessary arrangements to get more of the tents, so we can decongest them. So I’m appealing to other organizations, including the United Nations. If they have some tents available, they should bring us more. This is so because we are in the era of COVID-19 and if you look at the number of people in one room, it becomes a worry. I think if we get more tents, we can decongest them,“ he added.

The assorted items Asante Gold presented included roofing sheets, cement and dustbins.