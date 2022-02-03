A private developer has constructed a fence wall across an asphalted road close to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), completely blocking the road and denying motorists direct access to the RCC at Danyame in Kumasi.

The developer is said to have taken the action on the basis that the public road encroached on his land which is ready to be developed into an estate.

The link road has been in existence for a number of years now until the construction.

The Ashanti Regional Urban Roads Directorate conceded that the road was constructed through the private developer’s land and was done illegally.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, says the government could incur judgement debt if it any attempt is made to stop him or destroy his property.

“I called the Regional Lands Officer and I’m informed that, that place wasn’t a road so the road was constructed illegally. I had no authority on the land and if I decided to stop the developer, it will lead to judgement debt to the government,” the minister said.

Some drivers who spoke to Citi News called on the government to quickly resolve the issue as the development is leading to inconveniences to them.

“They have to do something about it. Where are the ministers, regional coordinating council officials?. They should contact the owner and solve the problem,” a driver said.

Another driver also said, “I thought once the road has been constructed, you have to notify people before embarking on such a project. This is a public road that we all use.”

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin, said persons who sold the land and those who gave permit for the construction must be held responsible and questioned.

“The land was sold to an individual and the person decides to build and he blocked the road. It means that he has all the authority to do it and the minister is just sitting there. This is a serious financial loss issue. Whoever sold this land has some questions to answer. The one who gave the authority for the construction also has questions to answer,” he added.