The Office of the Vice President has debunked widespread reports suggesting the convoy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been involved in an accident.

It said, only a vehicle in the advance security team of the Vice President crashed on the Tamale Highway about three days ago.

In a post, Dr. Gideon Boako, the Vice President’s Spokesperson, said his boss is doing well as he is currently at the funeral of the former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda.

Earlier reports had said, Dr. Bawumia’s convoy had a road crash on Friday night, at Tamale in the Northern Region, after the vehicle in which his security detail was occupying veered off the road and crashed into a wood lot.

The driver was said to have died instantly, while the others sustained some injuries and are currently on admission.

But the Vice President’s office said these claims should be ignored.

“Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s convoy has not been involved in any accident. A vehicle in the advance team of security that usually goes ahead of the Vice President, unfortunately, got involved in an accident on their way to Tamale some three days ago. Vice President Bawumia is currently leading a government delegation to mourn with the family and friends of the late Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, former MP for Navrongo Central and Minister for Aviation”, Dr. Gideon Boako clarified.