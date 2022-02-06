Gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir, has released its first song for the year 2022.

The song, titled ‘TegbeTegbe’ which literally means ‘forever’ or ‘everlasting’ is one of 18 songs put together for their upcoming ‘Enyo’ album.

‘Tegbe Tegbe’ features renowned Gospel Musician and minister of the word Pastor Edwin Dadson who served as the lead vocalist.

The choir has assured its audience to brace themselves for more releases as it prepares towards the launch of the “Enyo” album later in the year.

The album will feature renowned gospel artistes like Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-KwakyeJnr, Pastor Helen Yawson, Pastor Jennifer Kofi, Pastor Eugene Zuta, Akesse Brempong, Gospel Artiste of the Year from Togo – Mawutor Tettey, Luigi Maclean, and many others.

Bethel Revival Choir is a contemporary gospel music group under the Global Evangelical Church located at Kotobabi in Accra, Ghana.

The choir won the hearts of many when it released its second album ‘Akpe’, in 2018 and went ahead to sweep several awards that year notable amongst them was the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Group of the Year.

It also won 3Music Awards’ Group of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel artiste of the Year.

Apart from that, Bethel Revival Choir had numerous nominations by other awards schemes, both locally and internationally.

Watch ‘Tegbe Tegbe’ below: