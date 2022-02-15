Betika, one of the fastest-growing betting companies in Ghana, has rewarded its customers with amazing prizes to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Thousands of people who took part in the online competition dubbed Betika Valentine, stood the chance of winning juicy prizes including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Spa Treat, Free Bets, Betika merchandise, amongst others.

Obed Koranteng (Instagram), Millitracy Mallet (Facebook) and Quame Alright (Twitter) emerged proud victors with prizes also available for 2nd and 3rd placed finishers.

Head of Marketing for Betika Ghana, Belo Cida Haruna used the opportunity to congratulate the winners and expressed the company’s delight in putting smiles on the faces of the winners in this time of love.

“I am very happy for the winners. The excitement on their faces says it all. In this time of love, we wanted to give something back to our loyal customers. We would continue to do more in the coming days and months to celebrate our existing and potential clients, he added.”

Since their arrival on the local betting scene, Betika has attracted thousands of customers who have been wowed by their competitive odds and their professionalism displayed in the discharge of their duties.

In recent times, they have partnered Kumasi Asante Kotoko, arguably the biggest sports brand in Ghana, with fans attesting to the level of professionalism and excellence they have exhibited in line with their work and their prompt payments to winners.

Betika has the fastest live betting, instant deposits and withdrawals. It offers the most competitive odds and running promotions like Fabom Beti and Falaa Daily Jackpot where you can stake with as low as 50 pesewas.

