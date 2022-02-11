The Greater Accra Regional Police Command is after some other three suspects in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct involving Accra FM’s Kwabena Bobbie Ansah.

Police report indicates that Bobbie Ansah on January 11, 2022, while hosting “the Citizen Show” together with the three, allegedly made several alleged derogatory statements against some individuals.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that the said statements made by the host and his guest were false.

Police say Kwabena Bobbie Ansah and the three others involved in the case were invited to assist police with investigations on several occasions, but they failed to honour the invitation.

Mr. Ansah was subsequently picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday, just when his programme, which airs daily, had ended.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the other three suspects,” a statement from the police added.

It further indicated that Bobbie Ansah will be put before court later today, Friday, February 11, 2022.

Some supporters of Mr. Ansah, on Friday, massed up at the premises of the Striking Force unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central, where he had been detained.

A few days ago, Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was jailed for two weeks and fined GH¢3,000 for contempt of court, in a case in which he made false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the Justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.

Before that, Captain Smart of Onua TV was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV, and he is currently facing trial for alleged extortion.

Also, the Executive Director of ASEPA, a social group that advocates for good governance, Mensah Thompson, was on Thursday, February 10, 2022, granted bail in the sum of 50,000 cedis after he was arrested and charged for allegedly publishing false news against the President and the Ghana Armed Forces, although he had apologised for the claims.

Some observers of the political space have been worried about the trend, suggesting that the government is perpetuating a culture of silence, whereas others are of the view that these actions are necessary to sanitize the system to promote responsible journalism for the peace and stability of the country.