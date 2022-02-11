The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, says the arrest of broadcaster Bobie Ansah by security operatives on Thursday night is a diversionary tactic by the government to shift focus on the campaign against the controversial E-levy.

He said Bobie Ansah’s arrest is the third of similar actions taken by the State security apparatus against persons campaigning strongly against the levy.

Speaking at the Accra Central Police Station after visiting Mr. Ansah before he was granted bail, the NDC leader said it will not be distracted by such moves by the government.

“In the past 3 days after we decided to embark on this demonstration against the e-levy, you will see that all forms of machinations have been put in place. Within a period of 72 hours, Oheneba, the ASEPA boss and Bobie who are all in the forefront of the agitation against this E-levy have been arrested. We believe that this is one of the diversionary tactic and we are not going to allow this one to distract us at all,” he said.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo called on supporters of the party to continue to agitate against the proposed levy and stand in solidarity with those arrested.

“I want to urge teeming supporters of the NDC and the other coalition partners to stand shoulder to shoulder and continue with the agitation against the E-levy because this one cannot divert us or intimidate us in any way.”

He further said the NDC will make available its lawyers to provide legal assistance to all those arrested.

“We are putting the party legal team at the disposal of all those people who are being intimated to ensure that they are given the necessary legal support,” he said.

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday, just when his programme, ‘The Citizen Show’ which airs daily had ended.

According to the police’s charge sheet, the broadcaster on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia of granting themselves “state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation”.

It said Mr. Ansah went on further to call the First Lady “a thief and that she has stolen state land around the Kotoka International Airport,” a statement he knew was “likely to occasion the breach of the peace” of the country.

Police say Bobie Ansah was invited several times to assist in investigations but failed to honour the invitations.