The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the Akufo-Addo administration is setting a bad precedent by arresting people accused of peddling falsehood.

Following the arrest of Accra FM’s Kwabena Bobie Ansah allegedly for the publication of false news and offensive conduct, Mr. Gyamfi said President Akufo-Addo was guilty of similar actions.

“Our brothers from the NPP, particularly the communicators, should be very worried because what this means is that if tomorrow, you are an NPP communicator, and you say anything which is not true, you will be picked up, arrested and detained.”

“If we are going by that precedent then not even President Akufo-Addo will be spared because if peddling falsehood is a crime… then we know that President Akufo-Addo has peddled many falsehoods in this country,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

On the arrest which took place late on Thursday evening at the premises of the Class Media Group, he said “the National Democratic Congress feels disgusted by the persistent attempts by the ruling government to suppress dissent and media persons deemed critical of the government,”.

Mr. Gyamfi also questioned the lack of police independence in the matter.

“The charges are so frivolous that you cannot even understand why the police will lend themselves as tools for this clear case of persecution,” he said.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

The Kaneshie District Court, where the case was heard on Friday, February 11, 2022, has adjourned to March 14, 2022.

According to the facts of the case as presented by the police, Kwabena Bobie Ansah on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia of giving themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of Rebecca Foundation.