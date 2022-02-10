Pupils of Breman Essuokor D/A Basic school in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region have boycotted classes since Monday, 7th February 2022, over lack of teachers.

The pupils demonstrated on Monday to register their displeasure and to call on authorities to pay attention to their situation.



The pupils claim there’s only one teacher who teaches the whole Junior High School, a situation that is affecting teaching and learning.

Speaking to Citi News, the pupils said only one teacher has since the resumption of the academic year reported to the school.

They claim the teacher handles JHS 1 to 3.

Gideon Aidoo, school prefect of theschool said, “We need teachers so we can learn. Having one teacher taking all three classes is worrying. The JHS 3 students are concerned this would affect them the more even as they prepare towards their final exams.”

Naomi Otoo, also a JHS3 Pupil said; “We need teachers. We’ll plead with the government to give us teachers. We’re in JHS 3 and without teachers, how can we write our final exams without teachers?

They appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Even though the District Chief Executive for Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa, Lawrence Edutuah-Esiaw had promised to speak to Citi News on the matter, subsequent attempts to reach him proved futile.