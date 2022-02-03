The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has assured Senior High Schools in the region of her resolve to lobby for more vehicles for the schools in dire need of cars.

She acknowledged that a number of the 76 Senior High schools in the region are in serious need of vehicles for their day-to-day running.

“The Central Region is known to be the citadel of education, and we cannot do it better than to get logistics to support the schools to complement their work”.

The Minister said this when she handed over seventeen vehicles, including eight buses and nine pick-ups, to some selected Senior High Schools in the Central Region.

Justina Marigold Assan urged the beneficiary schools to ensure good maintenance of the vehicles.

The Headmistress of Abakrampa Senior High School, Cecelia Wofesor, who received the vehicles on behalf of the beneficiary school heads applauded the government for the gesture, which she said would help improve upon learning outcomes.

She stated that a number of the 76 Senior High schools in the region are in urgent need of such vehicles, and appealed to the government to continue to extend such gestures to the schools in need.

Cecelia Wofesor, who doubles as the immediate Chairperson of the Central Regional branch of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), disclosed that “in schools such as Bontrase and Nsaba Senior High Schools, the Headmasters had to use what is popularly known as ‘okada’ [Motorbike] to meet their transportation needs” and called for particular attention to such schools.