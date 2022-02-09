The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, says government will continue to take firm decisions that will inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia says developed economies across the globe took such decisions with the aim of moving the country forward.

Speaking at the Ghana Youth Congress which was organized by the Christian Council of Ghana at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia said government has the interest of Ghanaians at heart.

“We have to have the mindset of possibilities. Singapore was down but they are now up. I do not see any reason why Ghana can’t be growing to be among advanced nations in the world. I just don’t see why not and so my major goal is that, whatever we can do to move this country and to build a new economy; that is what we are going to do”

“Don’t have the mindset that says, it hasn’t been done elsewhere so it cannot be done in our country. That is why since we came into office, we have been deliberately trying to put in place many systems that Ghana has not had since independence. The absence of these systems have held our country back.”

Government says the economy is gradually bouncing back from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, with GDP expected to grow at 5.21 percent, Ghana is on the right track.

Government has come under fire for what many say has been a poor management of the economy compounded by the downgrading by international rating agencies, Fitch and Moodys but Nana Akufo-Addo maintains the economy is growing.

“Inasmuch as our nation is confronted with difficulties, largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghanaian economy as indicated by the Finance Minister is rebounding strongly after experiencing a positive slow growth in 2020”, Akufo-Addo.

The President also said, data from the Ghana Statistical Service shows the average growth rate of the economy for the first three quarters of 2021 was at 5.2%, putting the country on course to exceed its provisional growth outturn of 4.4% for 2021.

“Our growth performance compares very favourably with the IMF growth estimate of 3.7% for sub-Saharan Africa, and 3.6% for ECOWAS countries. We are still on course in our fiscal consolidation agenda. The Ghana Revenue Authority exceeded its 2021 tax revenue target, and we are confident we will achieve, if not surpass, the GHS 80 billion target for the year”, Nana Addo added.

The president has said that despite the current economic challenges confronting the country, his government has put in place stringent measures to ensure the smooth running of the economy.

Nana Addo assured Ghanaians of his steadfast commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of all government programs to enhance their living conditions.

The government is committed to ensuring a turnaround of the economy this year, 2022.