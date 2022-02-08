The Supreme Court has directed its Registrar, Matthew Antiaye, to submit a detailed report on an alleged assault and manhandling of a bailiff by a bodyguard of the disputed Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The 7-member Court, composed of Justices Jones Dotse, as President, Nene Amegatcher, Gertrude Torkonor, Yoni Kulendi, Agnes Dordzi, Mariama Owusu, and Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, was told in open court about how the embattled Member of Parliament instructed his bodyguard to throw out the bailiff who had gone to serve him with court processes.

The bailiff, Joshua Baming, in an affidavit, said he arrived at Mr. Quayson’s office at Job 600, Parliament House where he introduced himself and declared his reason for the visit.

Mr. Quayson, however, accordingly refused to entertain him and asked his personal assistant to show the bailiff out. According to the bailiff, the inability of the personal assistant to see him, only got Mr. Gyakye ordering his bodyguard to throw him out.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing an application for an injunction to stop him from holding himself as the Assin North Member of Parliament.

President of the Court, Jones Dotse, while ruling on the substantive concern of the court’s inability to serve Mr. Quayson with the summons, directed the Court Registrar to submit a detailed report on the matter to the court.

The report will in turn be forwarded to the Chief Justice for an investigation into the alleged assault and manhandling of an officer of the Court.