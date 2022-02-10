The Labour Division of the High Court has again directed the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), to return to the negotiation table.

The parties are at a stalemate over UTAG’s five-week-old strike.

While the NLC has ruled the strike as illegal and ordered the lecturers back to the lecture hall, UTAG defied the order while insisting on its due.

UTAG has subsequently engaged the government through the Ministry of Education.

The Court on Thursday urged the parties to return to the engagements and, adjourned to Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The two parties were previously told by the court to settle the impasse out of court.

The NLC sued, seeking the enforcement of its order which was defied by public university teachers in the country.

NLC earlier directed UTAG to call off its strike, but this directive was not adhered to.

The teachers had defied the NLC’s order while insisting on a resolution of their demands.

The strike has brought academic work to a halt on public tertiary university campuses and threatens to distort the academic calendar.

UTAG’s demands

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.