The Akropong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, fined the Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, and his driver, GH¢ 1,200 for illegally using strobe lights and sirens.

Bishop Obinim together with his driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman were captured in a video driving a Toyota Landcruiser fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman, and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The two were then put before the Akropong Magistrate Court.

The court further ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle.

Under the supervision of the police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the police.

“We are appealing to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens, which they are not entitled to, on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted”, the police said in a statement.

The police have on a number of occasions vowed to clamp down on drivers who use sirens unlawfully.

The abuse of sirens has become a concern for most road users, and the public has been advised to report such incidents for immediate action.

This move is necessary to deal with the chaos caused by these defiant road users because the abuse of sirens encourages road users to neglect road safety rules which threaten the safety of road users.

What the law says

All law enforcers have been advised to take measures to punish offenders.

Offenders of the regulation are liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days, or both.

There is a growing trend in Ghana where drivers especially SUV owners use sirens to weave through traffic, causing public nuisance in the process and also enjoying unmerited advantage over other road users.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, during his vetting, vowed to deal with political elites and other persons who abuse sirens and strobe lights in the capital city.