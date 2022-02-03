The University of Education, Winneba, has described the court order for Prof. Mawutor Avoke, to be reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor as an anomaly.

Speaking on Eyewitness News following the judgement, the Public Relations Officer of UEW, Ernest Azutigah, said “the appropriate decision will be taken” following the development.

But he questioned why the court would grant reliefs it earlier denied Prof. Avoke when he challenged his removal from the school.

The order reinstating Prof. Avoke followed a suit filed by one Samuel Kwaku Ghartey.

“The judgment appears to be an aberration of normal court process and practices,” Mr. Azutigah said.

“The reliefs sought by Samuel Kwaku Ghartey are the same reliefs that were sought by the aggrieved persons, so I don’t know what exactly is happening now.”

“We have the rulings of the Appeals Court and that of the High Court. I don’t know which ruling to go by now,” Mr. Azutigah explained.

The order is expected to be formally served on the governing council of the school.

“When that is done, nothing stops Prof. Avoke from holding himself out as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba,” Robert Aggrey Fynn, a lawyer, explained on Eyewitness News.

The school will have to go to court if it intends to challenge the decision.

Prof. Avoke has indicated that he intends to return to work at the school.

In a statement following the court order, he also said he was committed to reconciling with the persons who caused his removal.

Prof. Avoke’s tensions within the school date back to 2017, when a Winneba High Court ordered him to step aside until a malfeasance case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council was determined.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office subsequently exonerated him of the accusations.