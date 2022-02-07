DreamOval Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick George Quantson as its Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) effective February 1st, 2022.

The role is the first of its kind in DreamOval and requires resilience, innovation, retail and engineering experiences, all of which Mr. Quantson possesses.

As CTO, Patrick will bring his experience to bear in preparing the company for growth as it expands its operations across the African continent.

Patrick Quantson has over a decade of experience in Banking, Business Transformation and Strategy.

A proud alumnus of Ashesi University, Patrick worked as an Operations Officer and Assistant Manager at CalBank Ltd from the year 2008 through 2011.

He then moved to Stanbic Bank where he played different roles over the past decade including heading Digital Channels, Emerging payments, Digital Transformation and until his last role as the Bank’s first Head of Technology and Operations.

“With his vast experience in the banking and retail sector, as well as his financial technology expertise, strong interpersonal and organizational skills, strategic thinking, leadership abilities, and attention to detail, the DreamOval team is pleased to welcome Patrick on board,” a statement from the company noted.

Patrick had this to say about his new position: “Joining a leading and ambitious Fintech (Dreamoval) now, after almost two decades of collaborating and co-creating with fintechs and technology companies, is full circle. The reinvigorated vision of Dreamoval to enable Africa’s middle class using AI and other relevant technologies present exciting possibilities to meet an unmet need on the continent. I am truly privileged for the opportunity to bring all of my passion, mission, vocation and profession to bear to bring about the changes we desire in Ghana and across the continent.“