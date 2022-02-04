A Koforidua High Court has ordered that a number of vehicles belonging to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Eastern Region be auctioned to settle a judgement debt of GH¢3,471,240.72.

This directive from the court is a result of a case brought before it by 102 teachers in the Eastern Region who are owed salary arrears of more than five years.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gifty Dekyem, directed the Ghana Police Service to detail some personnel to protect and assist the bailiffs to execute the Writ of Fieri Facias to the Ghana Education Service in the Eastern Region.

So far, a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GC 5985-20 belonging to the Eastern Regional Education Director and a Toyota pickup GV 778-20 belonging to the Regional Accountant have been impounded.

The Birim South Municipal Director of Education, whose vehicle was located, however, managed to escape with the keys of the car.

Eric Effah Darko the leader of the group told Citi News they only need their money.

According to him, they were even willing to forfeit the interest in the arrears.

“Our lawyer was fighting for the interest for us but we said they were our employers so just fight for our money for us… because they were our employers, we wanted to make things soft for them,” Mr. Darko said.

The Regional Education Directorate is yet to respond to requests for comments from Citi News.