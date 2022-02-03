ECOWAS leaders are meeting in Accra today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to deliberate on happenings in Burkina Faso.

The army led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandaogo Damiba last week overthrew President Roch Marc Kabore citing his failure to deal with Islamist militants in the country.

The sub-regional bloc, ECOWAS and the African Union, have suspended Burkina Faso from all their activities as a punitive measure following the coup.

ECOWAS, chaired by Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo is meeting to brainstorm and find a lasting solution to the political situation in Burkina Faso.

Ahead of the meeting, some Members of Parliament in Ghana have expressed worry about the increasing spate of coups in West Africa.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who described the trend as a ‘coup epidemic’ said African leaders must address issues such as acute unemployment and bad leadership to prevent the situation from reoccurring.

“The only solution to the coup epidemic is that African leaders need an urgent, bold and robust marshalled plan to address regional insecurity, acute unemployment and clueless leadership.”

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has announced a temporary closure of some principal roads in the Accra ahead of the meeting.

A press statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, stated that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists and will be opened immediately after the summit.

Some affected roads are; Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.