Host of the Citi Breakfast Show and the Point of View on Citi TV, Bernard Avle, has charged government to work towards finding a lasting solution to Ghana’s dire fiscal state.

In an editorial, Mr. Avle called on Government to cut down waste and ensure beneficiaries of government initiatives such as ‘NABCO’ and ‘Youth in Afforestation’ are paid.

He outlined realistic alternatives to government’s proposed E-levy to address Ghana’s dire fiscal position.

Bernard Avle’s 5 point alternative to E-levy:

1. Cut the waste

2. Implement Bench Mark Policy

3. Tax property

4. Implement Tax Exemptions Bill

5. Widen the tax net

Click below to watch the full editorial: