The Education Committee of Parliament will later today engage the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission over the protracted industrial action by the university lecturers.

More than a month after the strike began, UTAG is yet to return to the classroom, despite negotiations and a legal tussle with the Labour Commission.

The NLC, after an appeal, secured an interlocutory injunction against the strike by UTAG, while urging the association to return to the negotiation table.

UTAG has said it is yet to assess the court order from the ruling on Tuesday.

The committee, at the meeting, will explore ways of ending the impasse.

The Majority caucus in Parliament has also urged UTAG to consider the plight of students and return to work.

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, acknowledged their right to demand their due but urged the union to be more considerate.

“We are pleading with them to balance that demand with the plight of our students so that the academic calendar is not unduly disrupted.”

“The Majority caucus is, accordingly, humbly pleading with UTAG to please get back to the classrooms. At the same time, we are urging the government to continue to show good faith and cooperate,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.