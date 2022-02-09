The University Teachers Association of Ghana’s strike is still in force after its meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum ended inconclusively.

The Minister met with the National Executive Committee of UTAG, alongside some other stakeholders on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, to discuss ways of providing better conditions of service to lecturers in order to get them back to the classroom.

However, according to the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, no sound resolutions were reached at the meeting.

Both parties have agreed to reconvene on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to bring finality to the issue.

“Government through the Ministry of Education engaged UTAG this [Tuesday] afternoon. Discussions were very extensive and progressive. We remain committed to continuously engaging UTAG towards finding a solution to the ongoing impasse.”

“Engagement continues coming Thursday but we are hopeful of finding a lasting solution to the strike.”

UTAG last week in a letter signed by its legal representative turned down an invitation to meet with the NLC in a bid to resolve its ongoing strike.

This followed a High court directive to UTAG and the NLC to settle their issues out of court.

UTAG was of the view that it needed to meet with government or the employer and not the NLC at that moment.