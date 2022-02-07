The Effutu Municipal Security Council has secured a police security detail for the UEW Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke.

According to the MCE for Effutu, Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the move is to ensure his personal protection and prevent possible attacks.

“We gave that instruction to the police with the idea that we don’t want anybody from the school to wake up and say we are going to demonstrate.”

“The assembly’s reason for coming in is that we just want to maintain peace in Winneba,” Mr. Kassim said.

The Governing Council of the University directed the Acting UEW Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang to hand over his role to Professor Mawutor Avoke following a directive by a High Court.

On his return to the school, Prof. Avoke called for peace and unity at the school.

He said the school can only forge forward if it puts behind it all the acrimony and bickering it witnessed in the last five years.

“I want to give thanks to everybody. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey but we are all glad that today, we have come back to the university that we love. What is urgently required at the University of Education, Winneba is unity, reconciliation and peace,” he said.