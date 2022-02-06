A government delegation led by the Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah has presented an amount of GH¢500,000 as compensation to families of the two persons who died during the Ejura disturbances in the Ashanti Region on 29th June 2021.

The deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed died after they were shot following a misunderstanding that ensued between some residents of Ejura and a joint team of police and military during the burial of a social activist in the area, Ibrahim Muhammed popularly known as Kaaka.

Four other persons also sustained various degrees of injuries in that incident.

A committee constituted by President Nana Akufo-Addo to look into the matter recommended compensation for the families, but several months on, that did not happen until today, Sunday, February 6, 22022, when they received it at a ceremony in Ejura.

During the presentation, the deputy interior minister said the injured victims will also be compensated at a later date.

“Today’s presentation is to the two families of the deceased persons, which is GH¢250,000 each. We brought them cheques to that effect. For the injured victims, doctors will come to examine them and advise and we’ll accordingly come in to support,” she said.

Representatives of the two families who received the compensation on behalf of their families thanked the government and all stakeholders involved in following up to ensure the compensation be presented to them.

They however want measures to be put in place to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in Ejura.

“We are thankful to the chief of Ejura for following up on the issue. We are also thankful to the coordinator for the Zongo Development and the deputy interior minister. Again we are thankful to our Imams for supporting us with prayers to ensure we do not witness a similar incident,” Abdullah Abubakar, a family member of the late Nasir Yusif spoke on behalf of the families of the two deceased persons.