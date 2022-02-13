Ghana’s largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank Ghana, has recognized the efforts and hard work of radio stations across the country in celebration of the 2022 World Radio Day.

This gesture was to appreciate radio stations for their contribution to national development by presenting accurate and reliable information to counter the misinformation that floods the media space.

The World Radio Day 2022 celebrated under the theme, ‘Radio and Trust’ seeks to highlight and celebrate the role of radio in relaying information that the masses can rely on despite the widespread misinformation, particularly on social media.

Head of Marketing of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Yvonne Y. Botchey, speaking on the initiative stated: “Fidelity Bank cherishes this moment to once again celebrate our radio stations for the great work that they do in contributing to public discourse and communication.”

“At Fidelity Bank, we recognize the role of radio stations in building and maintaining public trust. We are also appreciative of their contribution to the success of Fidelity Bank, particularly as we celebrate our 15th anniversary. We, thus, use this opportunity to say thank you to all radio stations for their efforts in ensuring a credible channel of information for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” she added.

About Fidelity Bank Ghana

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier One Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank. The bank currently serves its customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking revolution. Fidelity Bank also revolutionized the agency banking space in Ghana with over 4,000 Agents across the country and is the undisputed champion of inclusive banking in the country.

The bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited. In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.

The Fidelity Bank brand has an infinitely positive outlook on life and the brand’s tagline of “Believe with Us” speaks to this. The bank believes that if all stakeholders come together, nothing can stand in the way of progress because “Together, We’re More”.