Ghanaian artiste Frank Nti Anin, also known as Frank Guy has released a new song that promises to put smiles on the faces of music lovers.

The song, titled ‘Focus’, was produced by Isaac Bamfo (Two Kings) under the aegis of Midas Touch Inc.

In ‘Focus’, I Frank Guy appreciates the beauty of a woman he admires, typical of how most young men drool and crush on women they consider as beautiful.

Frank Guy employs the amapiano rhythm in a fashion that also makes room for experimentation of other musical instruments and styles.

In 2015, he released ‘Only you’ as his first official cover song which earned him a lot of mileage and granted him access to perform at the Ghana Music Awards nominees jam.

A few months after that, he won two awards for Best Songwriter and Best Reggae Artiste at the Ghana Underground Music Awards.

His song ‘For Love’ which features songstress Raquel is enjoying rotation on various radio stations and media platforms.

Frank Guy was born in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Mrs. Yaa Dufie and Mr. Kofi Nti Anin.

When he later relocated to Abeka-Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region, he developed an interest in learning and singing people’s songs.

Frank Guy who started writing music by himself at the age of 15, participated in the 2008 Nescafé African Revelation music reality show.

Resident in Japan, he has performed together with other recognized international figures such as Sean Kingston, Souljaboy, Iyaz and Lloyd.

He also has a collaboration with Becca.

The most recognized of his works is his song with American DJ UNK which which was released in december 2013.

Listen to ‘Focus’ by Frank Guy in the link below: