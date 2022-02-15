The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the people of Damongo in the Savannah Region of the execution of the water project in the town.

Sod was cut for the Damongo water project in 2020, but not much has been done since then.

But Dr. Bawumia, who was at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo to thank the Yagbonwura for the support he gave him after losing his mother, said funding for the project has been secured, and that the contractor will be mobilized to begin work.



He said, although a lot has been done for the Gonja Kingdom, the government knows water is the major challenge.

“We have built schools, markets, boreholes, and dams, but we know that the biggest challenge in the Savannah Region is water. That’s the biggest challenge.”

“The President has been very clear and that is why I am happy to say the Damongo water project that we have initiated, which we have seen a lot of work done by the MP for Damongo, we have got the mobilization for the project, and we have given it to the contractor for him to come and start the work. It is a project we are going to look at carefully to ensure that it is completed on time for residents to enjoy water”, he promised.

The existing Damongo Water Supply System is based on water abstraction from an irrigation dam.

However, since 2005, the plant has not been in operation due to siltation issues, resulting from unfavourable climatic conditions.

This situation has, thus, led to inhabitants of Damongo having to resort to private hand-dug wells and boreholes fitted with hand pumps for their water needs.

The Project, upon completion, will, in addition to the Damongo township, supply potable water to the following communities: Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Boroto, and Nabori.