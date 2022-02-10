The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, says an amount of GHS 67,841 has been retrieved from proceeds of the sale of application forms for school feeding caterers in 2017.

This follows a recommendation by the Auditor General for the Ministry to account for an amount of GHS 89,000 accrued from the sale of application forms to the caterers.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee, the Internal Auditor of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Abdul Karim, said plans are underway to retrieve the remaining amount.

“We have so far accounted for or retrieved GHS 67,841 since the issue was raised by the auditors. What happened was that the forms were sold by the District Assemblies but not all the proceeds were returned to the Ministry. Therefore, following the audit report, we wrote to the District Assembly, and then we got a total of GHS 67, 841.”

In 2017, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection invited applications to recruit caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme for the provision of catering services for basic schools in the country.

The recruitment was done through the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies nationwide.

Interested applicants were to apply by obtaining a form from any of the MMDAs at GHS 50.

“In 2020, we wrote again as a way of follow up to the earlier letters we wrote that resulted in the retrieval of that amount. On January 14, 2021, another follow-up was written to the Minister of Local Government and the Local Government Service to help us retrieve that amount”, Abdul Karim added.